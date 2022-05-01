Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Albanese pledges to make gender pay equity a Fair Work Act objective

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Anthony Albanese has pledged a Labor government would make gender pay equity an objective of the Fair Work Act and strengthen the Fair Work Commission’s powers to order pay rises for workers in low paid industries dominated by women.

The gender equity promise was one of five initiatives in the opposition leader’s policy speech, delivered to an audience of the Labor faithful in Perth on Sunday.

Paying tribute to care worker’s efforts in the pandemic, Albanese said they were the “arteries of our nation” and must be given “the respect and the investment they deserve”.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ A Tribute to “Mary” on Workers’ Day
~ Kenyan pastoralists: how changing livestock markets could reduce conflict
~ South Africa is proposing plans to manage diseases like COVID. Why they're flawed
~ Can Themba: South Africa's rebel journalist was a teacher at heart
~ Drivers of electoral violence in Kenya: red flags to watch out for
~ How Chad's involvement in peace missions held back democracy back home
~ Nigerian workers struggle as cost of living outstrips incomes
~ A gloomy May Day awaits Nigerian workers
~ How informal sector organisations in Zimbabwe shape notions of citizenship
~ Incumbent Commonwealth secretary-general fires a shot across the bow of a rival Caribbean candidate, and the region is taking note
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter