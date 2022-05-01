Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
South Africa is proposing plans to manage diseases like COVID. Why they're flawed

By Ignatius Michael Viljoen, PhD Candidate Cell and Gene Therapy Regulation. Institute for Cellular and Molecular Medicine,, University of Pretoria
Marietjie Botes, Post Doctoral Fellow, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Michael Sean Pepper, Director, Institute for Cellular and Molecular Medicine & SAMRC Extramural Unit for Stem Cell Research & Therapy, University of Pretoria
At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic the South African government published “special regulations” to contain the spread of the disease. These actions were taken under special powers granted by the Disaster Management Act.

In April 2022, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an end to the crisis management mode the country had been in for two years. Now…The Conversation


