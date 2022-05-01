Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A gloomy May Day awaits Nigerian workers

By Stephen Onyeiwu, Andrew Wells Robertson Professor of Economics, Allegheny College
With a monthly minimum wage of 30,000 Naira (US$72), the average Nigerian worker is groaning under the weight of the rising cost of living.The Conversation


