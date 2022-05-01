Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How informal sector organisations in Zimbabwe shape notions of citizenship

By Kristina Pikovskaia, Tutor, International Development, University of Oxford
Share this article
Since the late 1990s, as companies in Zimbabwe have shut down and laid off workers due to the country’s economic crisis, people have resorted to the informal sector to earn a living. It is estimated that 90% of Zimbabweans now have informal sector livelihoods.

Gradually, informal sector organisations emerged in response to fundamental changes…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ A Tribute to “Mary” on Workers’ Day
~ Albanese pledges to make gender pay equity a Fair Work Act objective
~ Kenyan pastoralists: how changing livestock markets could reduce conflict
~ South Africa is proposing plans to manage diseases like COVID. Why they're flawed
~ Can Themba: South Africa's rebel journalist was a teacher at heart
~ Drivers of electoral violence in Kenya: red flags to watch out for
~ How Chad's involvement in peace missions held back democracy back home
~ Nigerian workers struggle as cost of living outstrips incomes
~ A gloomy May Day awaits Nigerian workers
~ Incumbent Commonwealth secretary-general fires a shot across the bow of a rival Caribbean candidate, and the region is taking note
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter