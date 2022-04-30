Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A Bleak Week for Rights in the UK

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A protestor demonstrates outside the Houses of Parliament, in opposition to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, London, January 15, 2022. © 2022 Lucy North/MI News/NurPhoto via AP To say the United Kingdom government was busy over the past week would be a classic British understatement. It steamrolled through parliament four separate pieces of legislation that will do real harm to people’s rights. The government’s attacks on civil liberties and the frameworks protecting them, alongside its failure to meaningfully address an escalating cost-of-living crisis,…


© Human Rights Watch -


