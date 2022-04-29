Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuelan Tainted Gold

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Men look for diamonds and gold in a recently dug mine at the edge of the Canaima National Park in Parai-Tepui, Venezuela, May 14, 2019. © 2019 Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post via Getty Images On May 2, Human Rights Watch will join experts on illegal gold mining in Venezuela for a virtual discussion on the grave human and environmental rights impact that illegal mining has in the country. At the event, open to the public, people will discuss how companies should enhance human rights and environmental due diligence in their supply chains for gold, including…


© Human Rights Watch -


