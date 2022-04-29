Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Inadequate Kenyan Police Response to Brutal Killing of Non-Binary Lesbian

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Sheila Adhiambo Lumumba, a 25-year-old Kenyan non-binary lesbian, was found murdered and naked in their bedroom in Karatina, north of Nairobi on April 17. A postmortem report conducted the next day at Karatina Sub-County Hospital and seen by Human Rights Watch revealed that Lumumba was sexually assaulted, hit on the head with a blunt object, and stabbed in the chest, face, neck, and eyes. Police have yet to properly investigate. Click to expand Image © Sheila Adhiambo Lumumba/Instagram Lumumba’s cousin, Brenda Akinyi, told Human Rights Watch that the family is desperate to receive…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Students lead more public schools to close for Islamic holidays
~ Democracy undermined: elections in the UK are changing – here's how
~ How to survive a heatwave
~ Malawi: Convictions over 2018 killing of a man with albinism a victory for justice
~ Iran: Labor Protests Surge
~ Brazil: Armed Forces Should Not Count Votes
~ Russia: Victory Day 2022 and why commemoration of the end of WWII matters today
~ Is current space law equipped to handle a new era of shifting power structures in space? The Conversation Weekly podcast transcript
~ Nationality and Borders Act becomes law: five key changes explained
~ Psychologists are starting to talk publicly about their own mental illnesses – and patients can benefit
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter