Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Democracy undermined: elections in the UK are changing – here's how

By Toby James, Professor of Politics and Public Policy, University of East Anglia
The new Elections Act and weakens the UK’s claim to be a beacon of democracy – vitally important in the new cold-war international order.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


