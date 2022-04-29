Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Labor Protests Surge

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Thousands of Iranian teachers took to the streets in 28 cities across the country, demanding better labor protections, February 2015. © 2015 Siavosh Hosseini, Sipa via AP Images (Beirut) – Iranian workers are facing mounting economic and political challenges to realizing their labor rights, Human Rights Watch and Human Rights Activists (HRA), an Iranian human rights documentation group, said today, ahead of International Workers’ Day on May 1, 2022. Over the past four years, amid a deterioration of Iran’s economic conditions, labor protests have increased in the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


