Human Rights Observatory

What's at stake for Trump, Twitter and politics if the tweeter-in-chief returns from banishment

By Michael Humphrey, Assistant Professor of Journalism and Media Communication, Colorado State University
Analysis of Trump’s post-Twitter communications suggest that the former president has not moderated his messaging style. So what does that mean if he were to go back on Twitter?The Conversation


The Conversation


