Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Englanders support more offshore wind power – just don’t send it to New York

By David Bidwell, Associate Professor, Department of Marine Affairs, University of Rhode Island
Jeremy Firestone, Professor, School of Marine Science and Policy, University of Delaware
Michael Ferguson, Assistant Professor in Recreation Management and Policy, University of New Hampshire
The regionalism that fuels the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry is also found in U.S. attitudes about energy production, a new study shows. That could have repercussions for the renewable energy transition.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


