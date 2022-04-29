New Englanders support more offshore wind power – just don’t send it to New York
By David Bidwell, Associate Professor, Department of Marine Affairs, University of Rhode Island
Jeremy Firestone, Professor, School of Marine Science and Policy, University of Delaware
Michael Ferguson, Assistant Professor in Recreation Management and Policy, University of New Hampshire
The regionalism that fuels the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry is also found in U.S. attitudes about energy production, a new study shows. That could have repercussions for the renewable energy transition.
© The Conversation
