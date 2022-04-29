Tolerance.ca
How Studio Ghibli films can help us rediscover the childlike wonder of our connection with nature

By Yuan Pan, Lecturer in Environmental Management, University of Reading
Films with powerful environmentally centred narratives can transform our thinking and connect us with nature in ways that scientific papers cannot. For example, Studio Ghibli, a renowned Japanese film studio co-founded by animator Hayao Miyazaki, creates complex visual stories about human-nature relationships that transcend barriers of culture or age. A key message of…The Conversation


