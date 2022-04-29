Tolerance.ca
Bingo seems like harmless fun – but higher stakes and new technology are making it more dangerous

By Sarah J MacLean, Associate professor, La Trobe University
Helen Lee, Emeritus Professor of Anthropology, La Trobe University
Kathleen Maltzahn, La Trobe University
Mary Whiteside, Adjunct Associate Professor, Social Work and Social Policy, La Trobe University
Bingo, with its familiar rules, novelty number calls (“legs 11”, “two ducks swimming”) and social setting, has long had a reputation as harmless and friendly.

Also called “housie”, bingo is a game in which players mark numbers on a grid as a caller reads them out. The first person whose numbers are all called out cries “bingo” and wins. The game of chance is played in many different venues: from licensed bingo centres, to clubs like RSLs, in churches and nursing homes and, increasingly,…The Conversation


Read complete article

