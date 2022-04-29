Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No, Mr Morrison – the safeguard mechanism is not a 'sneaky carbon tax'

By Samantha Hepburn, Professor, Deakin Law School, Deakin University
Share this article
It wouldn’t be a modern Australian election campaign without the words “carbon tax” being thrown around.So lets clear a few things up.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Honeybees join humans as the only known animals that can tell the difference between odd and even numbers
~ Saudi Arabia: Forthcoming Penal Code Should Protect Rights
~ Poland: Trafficking, Exploitation Risks for Refugees
~ Yugoslav monuments: Forgotten places of resistance and memory
~ The value of virtue: 7 reasons why Volodymyr Zelenskyy's crisis leadership has been so effective
~ Bingo seems like harmless fun – but higher stakes and new technology are making it more dangerous
~ Clive Palmer's promise to cap mortgage rates at 3% would make it much harder to get a home loan
~ Here's how disinformation could disrupt the Australian election
~ Understanding self-immolation in Buddhism after Wynn Bruce's Earth Day action
~ Butt plug duels and fanny pack stunts: how Everything Everywhere All At Once fits into the canon of comedy-martial arts films
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter