Honeybees join humans as the only known animals that can tell the difference between odd and even numbers
By Scarlett Howard, Lecturer, Monash University
Adrian Dyer, Associate Professor, RMIT University
Andrew Greentree, Professor of Quantum Physics and Australian Research Council Future Fellow, RMIT University
Jair Garcia, Research fellow, RMIT University
The miniature brains of honeybees were able to understand the concepts of odd and even, despite only having 960,000 neurons (compared to 86 billion in humans).
- Friday, April 29, 2022