Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Understanding self-immolation in Buddhism after Wynn Bruce's Earth Day action

By Chris Goto-Jones, Professor in Philosophy, University of Victoria
The self-immolation of Wynn Bruce on Earth Day in Washington, D.C., not only raises questions about climate grief but also about intercultural understanding.The Conversation


