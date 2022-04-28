Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Butt plug duels and fanny pack stunts: how Everything Everywhere All At Once fits into the canon of comedy-martial arts films

By Joyleen Christensen, Senior lecturer, University of Newcastle
Share this article
The outrageous martial arts scenes in Everything Everywhere All At Once pay homage to classic films like Jackie Chan’s Rumble In The Bronx and the Hui brothers’ The Private Eyes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Understanding self-immolation in Buddhism after Wynn Bruce's Earth Day action
~ Malaysia’s Death Penalty Hypocrisy
~ We found a hidden source of greenhouse gases – organic matter in groundwater
~ A new type of insurance pays out as soon as extreme weather hits – and we could try it in Australia
~ More affordable housing with less homelessness is possible – if only Australia would learn from Nordic nations
~ How Everything Everywhere All At Once fits into the canon of comedy-martial arts films
~ Understanding Ukraine’s symbolic fight to return to Europe, as the EU marks 18 years since its 'big bang’ enlargement
~ Rising out-of-pocket health costs are a worry. But the major parties have barely mentioned it
~ Fail: our report card on the government's handling of Australia's extinction crisis
~ Peter Dutton says Australia should prepare for war. So how likely is a military conflict with China?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter