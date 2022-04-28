Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malaysia’s Death Penalty Hypocrisy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists holds posters against the impending execution of Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, sentenced to death for drug trafficking into Singapore, during a candlelight vigil outside the Singaporean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 26, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Vincent Thian © 2022 AP Photo/Vincent Thian When Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, a Malaysian national, was facing the death penalty in Singapore on drug charges, Malaysia’s prime minister and foreign minister twice wrote to the Singapore government asking for clemency. According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


