We found a hidden source of greenhouse gases – organic matter in groundwater
By Liza McDonough, Research Scientist, Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation
Andy Baker, Professor, Connected Waters Initiative Research Centre, UNSW, UNSW Sydney
Martin Sogaard Andersen, Associate professor, UNSW Sydney
When groundwater comes to the surface, sunlight and air convert organic molecules to greenhouse gases. That’s going to be a problem as we will need this water more as the world warms.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 28, 2022