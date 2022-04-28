Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: End Restrictions on Religious Rituals

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image People gathering at Al Azhar mosque to break their fast, Cairo, Egypt, April 8, 2022. © 2022 Ziad Ahmed/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images (Beirut) – Egypt’s Ministry of Religious Endowments should end all arbitrary restrictions on religious gatherings, prayers, and practices during the final days of Ramadan and the upcoming Eid celebrations, Human Rights Watch said today. On April 20, 2022, the minister announced a ban on prayers and practices unique to the last days of Ramadan, as well as restrictions on prayers and celebrations during Eid al-Fitr, the religious holiday…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ We found a hidden source of greenhouse gases – organic matter in groundwater
~ A new type of insurance pays out as soon as extreme weather hits – and we could try it in Australia
~ More affordable housing with less homelessness is possible – if only Australia would learn from Nordic nations
~ How Everything Everywhere All At Once fits into the canon of comedy-martial arts films
~ Understanding Ukraine’s symbolic fight to return to Europe, as the EU marks 18 years since its 'big bang’ enlargement
~ Rising out-of-pocket health costs are a worry. But the major parties have barely mentioned it
~ Fail: our report card on the government's handling of Australia's extinction crisis
~ Peter Dutton says Australia should prepare for war. So how likely is a military conflict with China?
~ Climate change, the environment and the cost of living top the #SetTheAgenda poll
~ Friday essay: hunger, dust-storms, war – how I defied the odds as a South Sudanese child refugee
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter