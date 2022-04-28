Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why public trust in elections is being undermined by global disinformation campaigns

By Christoph Bluth, Professor of International Relations and Security, University of Bradford
Share this article
Public trust in elections is being targeted around the world by a series of disinformation campaigns from a range of international players. This is giving rise to an increasing lack of trust in how votes are counted.

The almost unlimited capacity for individuals and organisations to publish information using websites (only limited by time and manpower), social media and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Egypt: End Restrictions on Religious Rituals
~ Ukraine recap: the (apprehensive) view from neighbouring Moldova
~ Sex matters in biomedical research: Many conditions affect men and women differently
~ 'The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical' as TikTok Grammy-winning sensation: Is the future of musical theatre online?
~ Stories about economic degrowth help fight climate change — and yield a host of other benefits
~ Understanding self-immolation in Buddhism after Wynn Bruces's Earth Day action
~ Why do we want what we like? New evidence from bee brains offers clues
~ Selling voyeurism: How companies create value from the taboo
~ Twitter and Facebook won't counter disinformation in the upcoming Kenyan elections
~ Guilty verdict in Sankara trial shows power of activists to fight impunity in Burkina Faso
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter