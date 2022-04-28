Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stories about economic degrowth help fight climate change — and yield a host of other benefits

By Jennifer Ellen Good, Associate Professor Communication, Popular Culture and Film, Brock University
Share this article
Degrowth offers the world a new story, one that acknowledges the role economic growth has had in climate change and identifies alternatives.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Egypt: End Restrictions on Religious Rituals
~ Why public trust in elections is being undermined by global disinformation campaigns
~ Ukraine recap: the (apprehensive) view from neighbouring Moldova
~ Sex matters in biomedical research: Many conditions affect men and women differently
~ 'The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical' as TikTok Grammy-winning sensation: Is the future of musical theatre online?
~ Understanding self-immolation in Buddhism after Wynn Bruces's Earth Day action
~ Why do we want what we like? New evidence from bee brains offers clues
~ Selling voyeurism: How companies create value from the taboo
~ Twitter and Facebook won't counter disinformation in the upcoming Kenyan elections
~ Guilty verdict in Sankara trial shows power of activists to fight impunity in Burkina Faso
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter