Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do we want what we like? New evidence from bee brains offers clues

By Adrian Dyer, Associate Professor, RMIT University
Jair Garcia, Research fellow, RMIT University
Share this article
What makes us want things we like? We know things that offer potential rewards, including food, sex, addictive drugs, and even certain artworks, can inspire desire in us – but why?

The French Enlightenment philosopher Denis Diderot pointed out a central conundrum:

Desire is a product of the will but the converse is also true: will is a product of desire.

Neuroscience has solved part of the mystery, by identifying a system that drives wanting…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Egypt: End Restrictions on Religious Rituals
~ Why public trust in elections is being undermined by global disinformation campaigns
~ Ukraine recap: the (apprehensive) view from neighbouring Moldova
~ Sex matters in biomedical research: Many conditions affect men and women differently
~ 'The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical' as TikTok Grammy-winning sensation: Is the future of musical theatre online?
~ Stories about economic degrowth help fight climate change — and yield a host of other benefits
~ Understanding self-immolation in Buddhism after Wynn Bruces's Earth Day action
~ Selling voyeurism: How companies create value from the taboo
~ Twitter and Facebook won't counter disinformation in the upcoming Kenyan elections
~ Guilty verdict in Sankara trial shows power of activists to fight impunity in Burkina Faso
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter