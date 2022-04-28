Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Twitter and Facebook won't counter disinformation in the upcoming Kenyan elections

By Kofi Yeboah
Regardless of the rapid growth of social media users in Kenya, Facebook and Twitter continue to provide ineffective measures and invest less in combating election-related disinformation.


© Global Voices -


