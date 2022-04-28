Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa's ability to manage wastewater is collapsing: what's at risk

By Kevin Winter, Senior Lecturer in Environmental & Geographical Science, University of Cape Town
Kirsty Carden, Associate professor in the Department of Civil Engineering and interim Director of the Future Water research institute at the University of Cape Town, University of Cape Town
The first detailed report on the state of wastewater treatment in South Africa in nine years was released recently. It paints a dismal picture.

The Green Drop programme is a comprehensive auditing and reporting system designed to improve the overall performance of wastewater treatment plants. It includes an account of factors such as the capacity of municipal wastewater managers and process…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


