Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Evicting people from Tanzania's Ngorongoro conservation area is a bad idea, there are alternatives

By Pablo Manzano, Ikerbasque Research fellow, bc3 - Basque Centre for Climate Change
Lucas Yamat, PhD candidate, bc3 - Basque Centre for Climate Change
The Ngorongoro Conservation Area in northern Tanzania is a spectacular area made up of expansive plains, forests and savanna. It’s also home to a huge caldera – a depression that forms when a volcano erupts and collapses – known as the Ngorongoro Crater.

The Conservation Area, covering about 8,292km2, is special for the large number of wildlife that live there which led to it being declared a World…The Conversation


