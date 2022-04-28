Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Elections: why public trust in elections is being undermined by global disinformation campaigns

By Christoph Bluth, Professor of International Relations and Security, University of Bradford
Share this article
Public trust in elections is being targeted around the world by a series of disinformation campaigns from a range of international players. This is giving rise to an increasing lack of trust in how votes are counted.

The almost unlimited capacity for individuals and organisations to publish information using websites (only limited by time and manpower), social media and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Twitter and Facebook won't counter disinformation in the upcoming Kenyan elections
~ Guilty verdict in Sankara trial shows power of activists to fight impunity in Burkina Faso
~ South Africa's ability to manage wastewater is collapsing: what's at risk
~ Evicting people from Tanzania's Ngorongoro conservation area is a bad idea, there are alternatives
~ Rising atmospheric CO₂ may benefit maize crops: first experiment in African conditions
~ Angela Rayner, porn in parliament and a depressing week for British politics
~ Forests in the tropics are critical for tackling climate change – yet the people showing how are being exploited
~ Over-50s are resigning en masse – new research explains who and why
~ Why do teens engage in self-harm? Clinical psychologists explain how to help teens reduce their emotional distress
~ Russia's long journey from partner of the west to pariah reflects a huge failure of its diplomacy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter