Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do teens engage in self-harm? Clinical psychologists explain how to help teens reduce their emotional distress

By Kevin Kuehn, PhD Student in Clinical Psychology, University of Washington
Kevin King, Professor of Psychology, University of Washington
New research shows that many young people report a sense of temporary relief following episodes of self-harm. But there are clear ways to help teens replace injurious behaviors with healthy ones.The Conversation


