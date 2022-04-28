Why do teens engage in self-harm? Clinical psychologists explain how to help teens reduce their emotional distress
By Kevin Kuehn, PhD Student in Clinical Psychology, University of Washington
Kevin King, Professor of Psychology, University of Washington
New research shows that many young people report a sense of temporary relief following episodes of self-harm. But there are clear ways to help teens replace injurious behaviors with healthy ones.
© The Conversation
