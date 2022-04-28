Tolerance.ca
First Nations poet Evelyn Araluen wins the 2022 Stella Prize with a 'wild ride' skewering colonial mythologies

By Camilla Nelson, Associate Professor in Media, University of Notre Dame Australia
Evelyn Araluen’s award-winning book Dropbear is a sizzling collection of poetry and prose that is both deeply funny and deadly serious.The Conversation


