Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Transport apps are being hailed as a sustainable alternative to driving: but they're not female-friendly

By Maurizio Catulli, Senior Lecturer in Sustainable Innovation, University of Hertfordshire
Share this article
The UK’s roads are some of the main culprits of its greenhouse gas emissions. And in 2020, 92% of passenger kilometres travelled in the UK was made by cars, vans and taxis. That means getting around by private vehicle has a disproportionately large negative impact on the environment.

What’s more, only


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF creates mirrors of RFI and France 24 websites for users in Mali
~ Pakistan: new government must tackle police corruption and killings
~ Ukraine invasion threatens international collaboration in space and shows how power structures are changing – podcast
~ First Nations poet Evelyn Araluen wins the 2022 Stella Prize with a 'wild ride' skewering colonial mythologies
~ Sinn Féin could become the biggest party in Northern Ireland on May 5 – here's what it means for power-sharing
~ What is Paxlovid and how will it help the fight against coronavirus? An infectious diseases physician answers questions on the COVID-19 pill
~ Grattan on Friday: Managing post-COVID a delicate balance for Anthony Albanese
~ How to protect your family from horrific news images – and still stay informed
~ Diaper need emerges as health indicator during pandemic
~ Harriet Tubman led military raids during the Civil War as well as her better-known slave rescues
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter