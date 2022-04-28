Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

By Cheryl Walter, Lecturer in Biomedical Science, University of Hull
Share this article
Scientists are urgently trying to find the cause of the global outbreak of severe liver disease in young children. So far, adenovirus seems to be the best lead.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ VIDEO: Inflation, Solomons and 'Albo's iso' dominate campaign's third week.
~ BANGLADESH: Restore and strengthen capacity of community-led schools in Rohingya camps
~ Ukraine/Russia: As War Continues, Africa Food Crisis Looms
~ European Union: Rules for Batteries Should Cover Bauxite, Copper, Iron
~ Sudan: Hundreds of Protesters Detained, Mistreated
~ Russia: Respect the Rights of Prisoners of War
~ Fiji is officially ‘open for happiness' – will that apply to its tourism workers too?
~ No-one is talking about ABC funding in this election campaign. Here's why they should be
~ When it comes to dating advice, why is it always women who must improve?
~ Curious Kids: will the big storm on Jupiter ever go away?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter