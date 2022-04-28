Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

BANGLADESH: Restore and strengthen capacity of community-led schools in Rohingya camps

By Amnesty International
JOINT STATEMENT Bangladesh’s government must urgently take steps to support the community-led learning facilities in the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar and strengthen their resources in line with the country’s international commitment to protect children’s right to education, 25 undersigned organizations said in a statement today. About 30 community-led schools have been shut down […] The post BANGLADESH: Restore and strengthen capacity of community-led schools in Rohingya camps appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


