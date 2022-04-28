Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

European Union: Rules for Batteries Should Cover Bauxite, Copper, Iron

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man washes clothes next to a road used by a bauxite mining consortium in Guinea, West Africa. Local community members said that the construction of mining roads blocked rivers and streams, diverting their course and reducing water levels in local wells. © 2018 Ricci Shryock for Human Rights Watch (Brussels) – The European Union’s proposed batteries regulation should require importers and manufacturers to source the bauxite, copper, and iron used in batteries responsibly, a coalition of 16 organizations said today. The coalition includes Amnesty International, Earthworks,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


