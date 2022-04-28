Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Hundreds of Protesters Detained, Mistreated

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Main entrance of Soba prison in Khartoum, Sudan where scores of individuals have been detained in connection to the protests following the military coup. © 2022 Private (Nairobi) – Sudan’s security forces have unlawfully detained hundreds of protesters since December 2021 and forcibly disappeared scores as part of its broader clampdown on opposition to the October 25 military coup, Human Rights Watch said today. Security forces have beaten and otherwise ill-treated detained protesters, including stripping child detainees naked and threatening sexual violence against…


© Human Rights Watch -


