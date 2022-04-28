Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No-one is talking about ABC funding in this election campaign. Here's why they should be

By Michael Ward, PhD candidate, University of Sydney
Alexandra Wake, Program Manager, Journalism, RMIT University
Matthew Ricketson, Professor of Communication, Deakin University
Patrick Mullins, Adjunct assistant professor, Centre for Creative and Cultural Research, University of Canberra
Share this article
ABC funding is not registering as an election issue even though it will drop in real terms over the next three years.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Fiji is officially ‘open for happiness' – will that apply to its tourism workers too?
~ When it comes to dating advice, why is it always women who must improve?
~ Curious Kids: will the big storm on Jupiter ever go away?
~ Tigray in Ethiopia was an environmental success story – but the war is undoing decades of regreening
~ This is where we live: has Australia been a good neighbour in the Pacific?
~ Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you'll have to look carefully to see the signs
~ You can't be happy all the time: how Encanto and Turning Red can help families wrestle with anger and sadness
~ Stella Prize shortlist 2022: your guide to six urgent, boundary-breaking books
~ Net zero by 2050 will hit a major timing problem technology can't solve. We need to talk about cutting consumption
~ How do the major parties rate on an independent anti-corruption commission? We asked 5 experts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter