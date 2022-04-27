Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Net zero by 2050 will hit a major timing problem technology can't solve. We need to talk about cutting consumption

By Mark Diesendorf, Honorary Associate Professor, UNSW Sydney
In 2000, fossil fuels were 80% of total energy consumption. In 2019, they were 81%. Renewables are simply not growing fast enough. It’s time to talk about cutting energy consumption.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


