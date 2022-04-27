Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How do the major parties rate on an independent anti-corruption commission? We asked 5 experts

By Kate Griffiths, Deputy Program Director, Grattan Institute
Adam Graycar, Professor of Public Policy, University of Adelaide
A J Brown, Professor of Public Policy & Law, Centre for Governance & Public Policy, Griffith University
Gabrielle Appleby, Professor, UNSW Law School, UNSW Sydney
Yee-Fui Ng, Associate Professor, Faculty of Law, Monash University
Our experts rated the Coalition’s model as either very unsatisfactory or a fail. Most agreed Labor’s proposed model is much better, but said a lot more detail is needed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


