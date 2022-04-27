Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reptiles: why one in five species face extinction

By Louise Gentle, Principal Lecturer in Wildlife Conservation, Nottingham Trent University
Share this article
Reptiles are cold-blooded and scaly animals, the majority of which are predators. They include some of the most deadly and venomous creatures on Earth, including the spitting cobra and saltwater crocodile.

Many of these fascinating creatures are feared by humans and inhabit hard-to-traverse places such as swamps. Compared with birds,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What does Jamaican politician Kamina Johnson Smith's bid for Commonwealth secretary-general say about Caribbean political solidarity?
~ I spent three years in a paedophile hunting team – here's what I learned
~ Why Bulgaria and Poland can withstand Russia cutting off their gas supply
~ Ukraine: UN takes a step towards addressing 'veto problem' which stopped it condemning Russia
~ Tigray in Ethiopia was an environmental success story – then the war undid decades of regreening
~ CEOs are hindering LGBTQ+ equality in the workplace
~ Studying how people spend their time reveals how societies differ and change over time
~ New Brunswick's ruling that the lieutenant governor must be bilingual needs to be appealed, but not for the reasons you think
~ 'Nobody wants to run from the war' – a voice from Ukraine's displaced millions describes the conflicting pulls of home, family and safety
~ 4 things to know about Moldova and Transnistria – and why Russia's war may spread beyond Ukraine to reach them soon
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter