Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Bulgaria and Poland can withstand Russia cutting off their gas supply

By Alexander Mihailov, Associate Professor in Economics, University of Reading
Share this article
Russian energy giant Gazprom has completely cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria. Both countries are apparently being punished for refusing Russia’s demand that they pay for their gas in roubles.

Other EU countries have also refused to pay in Russian currency (doing so would provide a boost to the Russian economy), but so far only Bulgaria and Poland have had their supply cut.

The immediate…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What does Jamaican politician Kamina Johnson Smith's bid for Commonwealth secretary-general say about Caribbean political solidarity?
~ Reptiles: why one in five species face extinction
~ I spent three years in a paedophile hunting team – here's what I learned
~ Ukraine: UN takes a step towards addressing 'veto problem' which stopped it condemning Russia
~ Tigray in Ethiopia was an environmental success story – then the war undid decades of regreening
~ CEOs are hindering LGBTQ+ equality in the workplace
~ Studying how people spend their time reveals how societies differ and change over time
~ New Brunswick's ruling that the lieutenant governor must be bilingual needs to be appealed, but not for the reasons you think
~ 'Nobody wants to run from the war' – a voice from Ukraine's displaced millions describes the conflicting pulls of home, family and safety
~ 4 things to know about Moldova and Transnistria – and why Russia's war may spread beyond Ukraine to reach them soon
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter