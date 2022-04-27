Tolerance.ca
Tigray in Ethiopia was an environmental success story – then the war undid decades of regreening

By Henrike Schulte to Bühne, Honorary Research Associate, Zoological Society of London
Doug Weir, Research and Policy Director at the Conflict and Environment Observatory, and Visiting Research Fellow, Dept of Geography, King's College London
Jan Nyssen, Professor of Geography, Ghent University
Teklehaymanot G. Weldemichel, Postdoctoral fellow, Norwegian University of Science and Technology
An ongoing war between the Ethiopian government and its allies against Tigray, one of its northern states, has led to one of the world’s biggest humanitarian crises.

We have used satellite data to track how the conflict and resulting energy crisis has also broken the relationship between humans and nature. People have been forced to use firewood, causing a loss…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


