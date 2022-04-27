Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

CEOs are hindering LGBTQ+ equality in the workplace

By Ashrafee Tanvir Hossain, Associate Professor, Faculty of Business Administration, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Share this article
Global acceptance of homosexuality has risen over the past two decades to 72 per cent in 2019 from 51 per cent in 2002. Despite this, a report from last year found that majority of American LGBTQ+ workers have faced job discrimination.

This echoes an…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What does Jamaican politician Kamina Johnson Smith's bid for Commonwealth secretary-general say about Caribbean political solidarity?
~ Reptiles: why one in five species face extinction
~ I spent three years in a paedophile hunting team – here's what I learned
~ Why Bulgaria and Poland can withstand Russia cutting off their gas supply
~ Ukraine: UN takes a step towards addressing 'veto problem' which stopped it condemning Russia
~ Tigray in Ethiopia was an environmental success story – then the war undid decades of regreening
~ Studying how people spend their time reveals how societies differ and change over time
~ New Brunswick's ruling that the lieutenant governor must be bilingual needs to be appealed, but not for the reasons you think
~ 'Nobody wants to run from the war' – a voice from Ukraine's displaced millions describes the conflicting pulls of home, family and safety
~ 4 things to know about Moldova and Transnistria – and why Russia's war may spread beyond Ukraine to reach them soon
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter