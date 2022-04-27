Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Elon Musk and the oligarchs of the 'Second Gilded Age' can not only sway the public -- they can exploit their data, too

By Nolan Higdon, Lecturer of History and Media Studies, California State University, East Bay
During the Gilded Age of the late 19th century, and the early decades of the 20th century, U.S. captains of industry such as William Randolph Hearst and Jay Gould used their massive wealth to dominate facets of the economy, including the news media. They were, in many ways, prototype oligarchs – by the dictionary definition, “very rich business leaders with a great deal of political influence.”

Some have argued that…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


