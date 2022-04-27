Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Social media regulation: why we must ensure it is democratic and inclusive

By Rowan Cruft, Professor of Philosophy, University of Stirling
Natalie Alana Ashton, Post Doctoral Research Fellow in Philosophy, University of Stirling
Share this article
The digital public sphere is constantly evolving, so we need a regulatory framework that helps to structure public discussion, and in turn guide our own public contributions as citizens.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Elon Musk and the oligarchs of the 'Second Gilded Age' can not only sway the public -- they can exploit their data, too
~ Does this dinosaur ‘graveyard’ reveal their final day on Earth? An expert explores the evidence
~ South Africa's COVID relief measures mostly excluded refugees: a neglect of duty
~ Extinction Rebellion scientists: why we glued ourselves to a government department
~ Unequal and Lethal: Facts and Figures
~ Americas: Disproportionate deaths from Covid are the result of pre-existing inequalities
~ Japan to Train New Cadets, Officers from Abusive Myanmar Military
~ RSF calls for strong anti-SLAPP measures by EU parliament, Member States
~ Ailing journalists in Iran’s prisons need urgent UN action, RSF says
~ Bullying: why most people do nothing when they witness it – and how to take action
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter