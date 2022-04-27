Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF calls for strong anti-SLAPP measures by EU parliament, Member States

By JulieM
Share this article
NewsThe anti-SLAPP directive proposed by the European Commission today is a major step forward in the fight against the use of “gag suits” to intimidate and silence journalists, says Reporters Without Borders (RSF), calling on the European Parliament and Member States to rise to the challenge by adopting strong measures to combat these abusive lawsuits.RSF welcomes both the Commission’s proposed directive and its recommendations to Member States for combatting so-called Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation or SLAPP


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Ailing journalists in Iran’s prisons need urgent UN action, RSF says
~ Bullying: why most people do nothing when they witness it – and how to take action
~ View from The Hill: Warring within Coalition over 2050 target brings some gold dust for 'teals'
~ Rising authoritarianism and worsening climate change share a fossil-fueled secret
~ 'Great resignation' appears to be hastening the exodus of US and other Western companies from Russia
~ Caste doesn't just exist in India or in Hinduism – it is pervasive across many religions in South Asia and the diaspora
~ Revisiting Will Smith's slap and what it means to protect a loved one
~ War in Ukraine is pushing global acute hunger to the highest level in this century
~ BANGLADESH: New data protection bill threatens people’s right to privacy
~ Egypt: Two Singers Convicted on ‘Morality’ Charges
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter