Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bullying: why most people do nothing when they witness it – and how to take action

By Kara Ng, Presidential Fellow in Organisational Psychology, University of Manchester
Karen Niven, Professor of Organisational Psychology, University of Sheffield
Imagine that you are at work, and you witness a colleague repeatedly bullying another colleague. What would you do? While many of us like to think that we would interfere to stop it, surveys show that most employees who witness bullying situations, known as bystanders, do not respond in ways that would help the victim.

Instead, up to 60% of employees in some places report doing nothing when witnessing bullying. But why is…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


