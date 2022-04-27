Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Great resignation' appears to be hastening the exodus of US and other Western companies from Russia

By Steven Kreft, Clinical Professor of Business Economics and Public Policy, Indiana University
Elham Mafi-Kreft, Clinical Associate Professor of Business Economics, Indiana University
Two scholars of corporate do-goodery suggest a hidden driver of corporate decisions to leave Russia is the global trend in which record numbers of workers are quitting their jobs.The Conversation


