Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

War in Ukraine is pushing global acute hunger to the highest level in this century

By Daniel Maxwell, Henry J. Leir Professor in Food Security, Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, Tufts University
Share this article
Grain and fertilizer shortages, higher shipping costs and a strong dollar are all pushing food prices up and increasing hunger in dozens of vulnerable countries.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF calls for strong anti-SLAPP measures by EU parliament, Member States
~ Ailing journalists in Iran’s prisons need urgent UN action, RSF says
~ Bullying: why most people do nothing when they witness it – and how to take action
~ View from The Hill: Warring within Coalition over 2050 target brings some gold dust for 'teals'
~ Rising authoritarianism and worsening climate change share a fossil-fueled secret
~ 'Great resignation' appears to be hastening the exodus of US and other Western companies from Russia
~ Caste doesn't just exist in India or in Hinduism – it is pervasive across many religions in South Asia and the diaspora
~ Revisiting Will Smith's slap and what it means to protect a loved one
~ BANGLADESH: New data protection bill threatens people’s right to privacy
~ Egypt: Two Singers Convicted on ‘Morality’ Charges
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter