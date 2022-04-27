Patients leaving hospital sometimes need opioids. Doctors can reduce risks of long-term use and dependence
By Ria Hopkins, PhD Candidate, National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Natasa Gisev, Clinical pharmacist and Scientia Senior Lecturer at the National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
New national standards aim to change doctors’ prescribing habits for hospital patients with pain when they’re discharged home. But clinicians also need to ensure patients’ pain is well managed.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 27, 2022