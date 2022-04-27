Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Singapore: Abhorrent hangings must end as man with intellectual disability executed

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to the execution of Malaysian national Nagaenthran Dharmalingam in Singapore, Amnesty International’s Asia-Pacific Regional Director Erwin van der Borght said: “The execution of Nagaenthran is a disgraceful act by the Singapore government – ruthlessly carried out despite extensive protests in Singapore and Malaysia and an outcry across the world. “Nagaenthran’s hanging highlights the deep […] The post Singapore: Abhorrent hangings must end as man with intellectual disability executed appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Inflation hits an extraordinary 5.1%. How long until mortgage rates climb?
~ Patients leaving hospital sometimes need opioids. Doctors can reduce risks of long-term use and dependence
~ The 'digital town square'? What does it mean when billionaires own the online spaces where we gather?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Economist Saul Eslake on why Reserve Bank needs to raise rates next week
~ Australia doesn't have online voting for federal elections and we should keep it that way
~ Restricting calories leads to weight loss, not necessarily the window of time you eat them in
~ Elon Musk's Twitter takeover isn't quite a done deal: what happens now
~ The legacy of Nigerian music star Orlando Julius must not be overlooked
~ Singapore: Abhorrent hangings must end as man with intellectual disability executed
~ Libya: Landmines, Other War Hazards, Killing Civilians
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter