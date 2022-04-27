Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A brief history of the US-Australia alliance - and how it might change after the May election

By Emma Shortis, Lecturer, RMIT University
Share this article
Whichever party wins the May election, the current Biden administration will only remain in office until the American mid-term elections in November.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Shagz Chronicles: The Kenyan podcast that wants you to fall in love with the Kikuyu language and culture
~ Pill testing really does reduce the risk of harm for drug users
~ Below the Line: former independent Cathy McGowan hits back at John Howard’s ‘anti-Liberal groupies’ jibe – podcast
~ Anticipating a side effect makes it more likely you'll experience it – this could contribute to vaccine hesitancy
~ Why are men having more orgasms than women in heterosexual relationships?
~ Turkey: Life Sentence for Rights Defender Osman Kavala
~ Kibaki’s Kenya education legacy: well-intentioned, with disastrous consequences
~ Who will call out the misogyny and abuse undermining women's academic freedom in our universities?
~ Disease-causing parasites can hitch a ride on plastics and potentially spread through the sea, new research suggests
~ Extreme heat waves threaten honeybee fertility and trigger sudden death
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter